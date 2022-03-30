Marine Link
Thursday, March 31, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

ZIM Strikes Deal to Charter Six 5,500 TEU Newbuilds

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 30, 2022

© StockStudio / AdobeStock

© StockStudio / AdobeStock

Israeli shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) on Wednesday announced a new charter transaction with a group of investors initiated by MPC Capital AG, according to which ZIM will charter a total of up to six 5,500 TEU wide beam newbuild vessels for a period of seven years and total charter hire consideration of approximately up to $600 million.

The vessels will be constructed at Korean-based shipyard, HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (formerly known as Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co.) and are scheduled to be delivered between May 2023 and February 2024.

Featured in the March 2022 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News is a feature focus on Callan Marine, as Maxie McGuire informs on the company’s quest to build and maintain a young, capable and diverse fleet of dredgers.
Read the Magazine

Business Interruption Tops Risks for Marine and Shipping Companies in ‘22

Callan Marine Powers Ahead with Young, Powerful Dredge Fleet

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week