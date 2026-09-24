DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

More than 370 cables tested and approved for moving applications at sea.

Oil platforms, gas production facilities, offshore wind farms, port facilities and ship cranes all depend on energy and data supply that keeps working while waves, weather and constant movement do their worst. That's why igus® partnered with DNV to certify chainflex® cables for dynamic use on ships and offshore installations.

Developed with DNV for energy chains at sea

Classification societies like DNV typically approve cables against international standards for fire behavior and similar properties. None of those standards addressed cables flexing continuously inside an energy chain, so igus and DNV developed a new test procedure together. After more than three years of investigation, chainflex cables became the first cables ever designated for use in energy chains on ships and offshore.

In 2020, igus and DNV upgraded and renewed that jointly developed standard. The result: you can run chainflex cables in moving maritime applications without pursuing expensive special approvals.

A certified cable for every circuit

The DNV-certified range includes more than 370 control, servo, motor and robot cables, plus bus, data, encoder and fiber optic cables. Power, signal and communication for an entire offshore application can come from one certified source.

Mud resistant according to NEK 606

NEK 606 is the Norwegian standard for cables used in offshore applications. 301 chainflex cables are mud resistant according to its requirements, which is critical for equipment working around drilling fluids.

Designed to move, guaranteed to last

Every chainflex cable is engineered specifically for motion in energy chains, and the DNV-certified range is no exception. These cables carry the same 4-year guarantee as the rest of the chainflex line. Pair them with e-chain® cable carriers to source your complete moving energy supply from a single supplier.

Find the right cable for your offshore application

Shop chainflex bulk cables by type and specification, or explore the full chainflex range to see what else igus cable technology can do. Questions about DNV certification? Talk to a chainflex expert.