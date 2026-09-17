Isover - Lightweight Marine Insulation for Safer, More Efficient Vessels

Steel solutions for Structural Fire Protection, Thermal, and Acoustic.

In today’s marine environment, insulation is no longer just a background material; it is a critical component of safety, efficiency, and onboard comfort. That’s where Isover, available through IMTRA, is setting a new benchmark for performance-driven marine insulation solutions.

Isover, a global leader in insulation solutions, designs mineral wool products specifically to meet the challenges of harsh ocean environments, delivering certified thermal, acoustic, and fire protection across a wide range of marine and offshore applications.

From passenger ferries and luxury yachts to offshore platforms and naval vessels, Isover insulation is engineered to comply with strict International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards. These certifications help ensure materials resist ignition, limit fire spread, and minimize smoke and toxic emissions—all critical factors for safeguarding both passengers and crew.

Aluminum solutions for Structural Fire Protection, Thermal, and Acoustic.

One of the standout advantages of Isover insulation is its lightweight design. Compared with traditional stone wool, U SeaProtect® can be up to 40–45% lighter and significantly thinner, without sacrificing performance.

This reduction in weight has a direct impact on vessel efficiency. Lighter ships consume less fuel, lowering both operating costs and carbon emissions. In an industry increasingly focused on sustainability, this makes Isover a forward-thinking choice for shipbuilders and operators alike.

Additionally, the product’s compressibility—reducing volume by up to 60% when compared with traditional stone wool insulation—simplifies transport and storage logistics. Fewer shipments, less storage space, and easier handling all contribute to reduced project costs and environmental impact.

At the core of Isover’s offering is its advanced mineral wool technology. Produced from carefully engineered fibers, the insulation delivers a combination of durability and high performance, including thermal efficiency, sound absorption, and fire resistance in a single solution.

Isover’s flagship marine range, U SeaProtect®, takes these benefits even further. Developed using proprietary ULTIMATE technology, it features longer fiber strands that enhance flexibility and reduce brittleness. This allows the insulation to bend around complex ship structures without breaking and can reduce the need for additional support materials.

Multiple facings and self sealing tape options.

Efficiency doesn’t stop at performance. Isover insulation is designed with installation in mind. Its flexibility and roll format reduce the need for cutting and trimming, significantly lowering material waste and installation time. In many cases, waste can drop from around 15% to just 5%, delivering measurable cost savings. Easier handling can also translate to faster project completion.

While safety and efficiency are paramount, Isover also enhances the onboard experience. Its insulation systems are engineered to reduce noise levels and maintain stable interior temperatures, creating quieter, more comfortable living and working environments.

This is particularly important in passenger cabins, crew quarters, and recreational areas, where acoustic comfort and climate control directly impact wellbeing. By minimizing noise pollution and improving thermal regulation, Isover contributes to a better quality of life at sea.

Quick cover method for stiffener insulation.

The Bottom Line

Isover insulation is more than just a protective layer—it’s a comprehensive solution that enhances safety, efficiency, and comfort across a wide range of vessel types. Backed by global expertise and distributed in the U.S. by IMTRA, it represents a practical investment for modern marine projects.

For shipbuilders, engineers, and operators looking to meet today’s demanding standards while preparing for tomorrow’s challenges, Isover delivers insulation that performs where it matters most—at sea.