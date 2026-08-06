Licensed Engineers Can Quickly Advance Their Earnings with MSC
Military Sealift Command (MSC) is looking to hire and onboard record numbers of licensed engineers—and its sign-on bonuses reflect that.
Sign-On Bonuses Available for All Licensed Engineering Positions
Through MSC’s expedited hiring process, licensed engineers can be onboarded quickly and become eligible for outstanding sign-on bonuses.
In 2026, MSC removed the pay cap and salary deferral that previously prevented its highest earners from taking home all of their pay. Since this change, all money earned is paid directly to the mariner.
More Career Advantages at MSC
MSC offers strong benefits, a 4:2 rotation and paid upgrade training for licensed engine and deck officers seeking to advance their credentials. Whether coming from private industry or transitioning from active-duty service, mariners can continue building their careers with MSC.
- Wi-Fi is being installed across the fleet.
- The number and variety of vessels in the MSC fleet continue to grow.
- Paid upgrade training helps mariners advance their licenses.
Why Choose MSC?
- Receive assignments from home and travel directly to the ship, supporting a better work-life balance.
- A 4:2 rotation provides more time at home.
- Steady employment with federal job security.
- Opportunities for world travel.
- Competitive pay and benefits, including health insurance and retirement plans.
- Mixed work-schedule opportunities for increased flexibility.
As the U.S. Navy’s premier maritime logistics force, MSC delivers critical supplies, fuel and equipment in support of military operations worldwide.
Take Command of Your Career
View current salaries and bonus amounts, attend a virtual job fair and explore licensed engineering opportunities with MSC.Explore MSC Careers