Solar shades of exceptional quality

Market leading products built on our long experience for clear visibility without reflections.

Compromising quality means compromising safety. Bergaflex System is synonymous with exceptional quality and carefully considered designs for solar protection.



Our shades, based on metallised polyester film, are available in different color combinations. They reduce solar energy by up to 90% and have a light transmission of between 2% and 13%. We offer various types of mechanisms to retract the blinds, depending on your needs.



Bergaflex was founded in 1964 and since 1970, we’ve focused on metallised films. Today we equip ships all over the world with sun protection on command bridges and by doing so, contribute to increased maritime safety worldwide.



To make sure you get the right solar blind solution for your ship, we help you from measurement and order to delivery of the blinds. Don’t hesitate to contact us if you have questions. You will find all our contact info on our website.



https://www.bergaflex.com/uk/



