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Wednesday, August 26, 2026
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Fraser Shipyard: A ‘Shipyard of the Future’ Grows on the Great Lakes

Posted to Maritime Reporter TV (by on August 26, 2026

Part of a group of companies that make up Fraser Industries, Fraser Shipyard is a 138-year-old on Lake Superior, an organization which makes equal revenue from newbuild and ship repair, able to work in both steel and aluminum. Recently it signed a collaboration agreement with HD Hyundai to help migrate process and technology from one of the world’s biggest and best shipyard to the shores of Lake Superior. Patrick Kelly, CEO, Fraser Shipyard, discussed the importance of this agreement, as well as the shipyard’s plan to invest in and build the ‘Shipyard of the Future.’


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