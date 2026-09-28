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Monday, September 28, 2026
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IMO’s “No Decision” Clips Alt Fuel Engine Demand

Posted to Maritime Reporter TV (by on September 28, 2026

Lex Nijsen, VP, Head of Marine Europe & the Americas, Everllence, discussed the full gamut of technical and market-related factors driving the Everllence two-stroke business with Maritime Reporter TV @ SMM 2026 in Hamburg. With the International Maritime Organization hitting ‘pause’ on emissions regulations last year, Nijsen observes that shipowners are less likely today to discuss alternative fuel engines. Despite the pause, the Everllence orderbook remains full and demand signals globally suggest that a bull run in maritime propulsion continues.


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