Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

Wärtsilä Marine: Predictable Engineering in an Unpredictable Market

The business of operating commercial ships and boats has never been so complex, with the advent of fuel transition and decarbonization; the data and digitalization revolution already well-established in landside industrial business; and the inherent complexity of evaluating how and when tool like Artificial Intelligence and autonomy will meaningfully impact marine operations. More so than ever, broad, deep and capable technical partnerships can make or break the bottom line. Maritime Reporter TV recently sat with Andrea Morgante, VP, Performance Services, Wärtsilä Marine, a global leader across multiple maritime technology lines, for his take on the technology drivers in maritime and the multitude of tools in the Wärtsilä Marine toolkit to help smooth the transitions, reasoning that “Technology wins when it amplifies human expertise, not replaces it.”