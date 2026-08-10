Marine Link
Monday, August 10, 2026
Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

Wärtsilä Marine: Predictable Engineering in an Unpredictable Market

Posted to Maritime Reporter TV (by on August 10, 2026

The business of operating commercial ships and boats has never been so complex, with the advent of fuel transition and decarbonization; the data and digitalization revolution already well-established in landside industrial business; and the inherent complexity of evaluating how and when tool like Artificial Intelligence and autonomy will meaningfully impact marine operations. More so than ever, broad, deep and capable technical partnerships can make or break the bottom line. Maritime Reporter TV recently sat with Andrea Morgante, VP, Performance Services, Wärtsilä Marine, a global leader across multiple maritime technology lines, for his take on the technology drivers in maritime and the multitude of tools in the Wärtsilä Marine toolkit to help smooth the transitions, reasoning that “Technology wins when it amplifies human expertise, not replaces it.”


Looming Seafarer Shortage Sharpens IINO Lines’ Autonomy Focus

SMM ’26: Maritime’s International “Technology Hub”

A CUT ABOVE: Weiler Takes Shipyard Cutting and Grinding to New Efficiency Heights

Liberty Class MUSV Takes Shape at Conrad

Rigid Sails, Flexible Fuel Savings Solutions

Underwater Hyperspectral Imaging Comes of Age
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How Surface Warships Are Evolving for the Drone Age

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week