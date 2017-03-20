Marine Link
Monday, March 20, 2017

Odfjell Inks LOI for Additional Chemical Tankers

March 20, 2017

Odfjell SE said it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) for two additional chemical tankers to be built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in China. The capital commitments will be about $116 million.
 
The vessels will be 38,000 dwt with 40 stainless steel cargo tanks and a cargo capacity of about 45,000 cbm. Both vessels will be prepared for dual fuel solution.
 
The LOI, which includes options, follows on orders already committed at the yard for four 49,000 dwt vessels with 33 stainless steel cargo tanks.
 
“Following this order and other commitments recently taken, most of our renewal needs for the 'super segregators' have been met,” said Kristian Mørch, CEO of Odfjell SE.
 
Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has delivered several large chemical tankers with stainless steel cargo tanks over the last years. 
