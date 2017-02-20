Vard design Survey vessel for South African Navy

Offering the Vard Marine 9 105 Hydrographic/Oceanographic Survey vessel design, Southern African Shipyards, located in Durban, S.A. has been selected as the preferred bidder for the South African Navy Project “Hotel” program. This is a continued success for Vard Marine in designing science vessels.



Vard Marine partnered with the shipyard to develop a design for the program and the final configuration results in a PC7 ice strengthened vessel of 95M in length with approximately 12.24MW installed diesel electric power plant and a maximum speed of 18 knots. The vessel has a 10,000nm range with 44 days endurance; incorporates the latest hydrographic and oceanographic sensor suite and will be manned by a total crew of 120 persons comprising ships’ crew and scientists.



Vard Marine will be responsible to produce the Basic Design for the vessel and support the shipyard during the detailed design and construction phase of the project. Final contract signing is expected in the next few months with construction scheduled to begin in 2018.

