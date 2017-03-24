Marine Link
Friday, March 24, 2017

Ferry Runs Aground in New Jersey

March 24, 2017

A Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook boatcrew oversaw the safe transfer of 95 passengers from a grounded ferry, the Whaling City Express, March 23, 2017, near Highlands, New Jersey. Sector New York marine investigators are scheduled to conduct an investigation to ensure the integrity of the vessel prior to the vessel operating again. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Sandy Hook)

U.S. Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook oversaw the transfer of 95 passengers from a grounded ferry, the Whaling City Express, Thursday, near Highlands, New Jersey.

 
At approximately 11:15 p.m., watchstanders at Sector New York Command Center were notified that a Seastreak Ferry with 95 passengers aboard ran aground 200-yards from the pier in Highlands, N.J.
 
Sector New York watchstanders launched a Coast Guard rescue crew from Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook.
 
The Station rescue crew arrived on scene and oversaw the transfer of passengers from the ferry vessel Whaling City Express to the ferry vessel New Jersey.
 
During the transfer the Whaling City Express re-floated and the Station rescue crew escorted both ferries to the pier.
 
Sector New York marine investigators are scheduled to conduct an investigation to ensure the integrity of the vessel prior to the vessel operating again.
 
No injuries or pollution have been reported.
 
