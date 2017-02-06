Togo Accedes to Treaties Covering Unlawful Acts at Sea and Anti-fouling

Togo has acceded to two International Maritime Organization (IMO) treaties dealing with unlawful acts against the safety of maritime navigation, and the control of harmful anti-fouling systems on ships.

The SUA Protocol covers acts including the seizure of ships by force, acts of violence against persons on board ships, and the placing of devices on board a ship which are likely to destroy or damage it.

Parties signed up the AFS Convention are required to prohibit and/or restrict the use of harmful anti-fouling systems on ships flying their flag.