Post Appointed COO of Radio Holland

Maarten Post has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the General Management Team of the Radio Holland Group. He is responsible for the management of the global operations of the Radio Holland Group and further building the global service network.
Within RH Marine Group over the past years, Post has had several managerial positions, among others Managing Director of Elkon (Turkey) and Imtech Marine Canada. Before that he worked in several senior management positions in Public Transportation and at DHL. He started his career as an officer in the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps, after completing Royal Netherland Naval College. Post holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University.