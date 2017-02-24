Maritime Cook Islands makes two appointments for Europe

Maritime Cook Islands (“MCI”), the international ship registry, hasrecently appointed Marilena Andrenacci as Fleet Manager, and Paula Manarangi as Manager for Europe, significantly boosting MCI’s presence in Europe. Both appointments are based in Italy.



Marilena Andrenacci

An experienced Project Manager, newly-appointed Fleet Manager Marilena Andrenaccispecialises in the implementation of government policy and stakeholder management often in an international and multilingual setting.



Marilena has undergone introduction to MCI and fleet management and will complete Flag State Implementation training by the end of April 2017.



Prior to her appointment at MCI, Marilena was involved in the strategic management of one of the European Commission’s policy programmes in a partner country (Switzerland), and the coordination of conferences and events during 2015’s Milan World Fair for the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office and UK Trade and Investment.



Her other involvements thenalso include developing communication strategies, management of workshop and training cycles, and making large amounts of policy-based information and guidelines available to the general public or specific target groups.



Paula Manarangi

Paula started with MCI back in 2008 and holds a Bachelor of Laws, as well as a Masters in Maritime Law (with distinction) from the International Maritime Law Institute in Malta.



Paula Manarangi was promoted to Manager – Europe on 1 January 2017 and is responsible for the oversight of the Turkish and Italian fleet; and ensuring the support of other MCI Deputy Registrars within the European region and time zone. She is also responsible in ensuring the quality standards of services provided by MCI are of acceptable standards – this includes ensuring procedures are compliant with national and international standards.



Her most recent accomplishment at MCIis the development and implementation of the new online Maritime Cook Islands information technology operating system, MARCI – an online registry, survey and certification system that is user-friendlyand effective. It willautomate some administrative responsibilities, and also help MCI Deputy Registrars and Surveyors in its provision of prompt and efficient services to clients.



Commenting on the new appointments, Chief Executive Officer of MCI, Glenn Armstrong said: “These two new appointments will play a significant role in growing MCI’s global book of business. We are confident that this latest development will greatly benefit our clients in Europe in providing quick and accurate advice on vessel registration. Combined with the recent overhaul on our technical department, MCI is in the midst of putting all these pieces together to strengthen our position as an international flag registry.”