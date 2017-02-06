Leco’s New Aquaculture Vessel Launched

Southampton Marine Services said it has launched its latest vessel, a new aquaculture service vessel for Leco Marine, at its Ocean Quay shipyard in Southampton.

Designed by Argyll Maritime Design Services, the 23-meter vessel, Alyssa, is an aquaculture service vessel built for Scottish commercial diving and marine services company Leco Marine to perform general fish farm work. It is equipped with a net-cleaning and inspection system for the maintenance of fish-farm nets.

Leco Marine’s largest vessel, the Alyssa is a workboat platform with a spacious aft deck, high stability and excellent visibility of operations from the wheelhouse. The vessel features a large deck cargo capacity and deck crane for lifting and transportation of diving gear and net cleaning. This capacity allows the company to diversify into other fish farm duties should the need arise.

Twin marine diesel Doosan V158TIH engines drive twin four-bladed fixed pitch propellers via reverse reduction gear boxes. Each engine is fitted with dual station ZF electronic controls from wheelhouse and starboard forward side deck.

The vessel has also been designed to accommodate three crew overnight with single berth cabins and mess facilities.

“This vessel design was chosen as I felt it was the most multi-role I had come across and was just the type of vessel we were looking for,” said Leco Marine managing director David Skea.

“The twin engine design and bow thruster makes her extremely maneuverable in and around fish farm cages whilst her shallow draft design will ensure the risk of catching on moorings or fish farm grids is minimized.”

Southampton Marine Services was selected builder following a competitive tender process.

“Our ever expanding family here at Southampton Marine Services looks forward to building, maintaining and converting more vessels this year. The expansion that we have seen on the back of signing contracts such as Leco Marine’s new build means that we now have a 200-person strong workforce and are able to assist in ensuring that UK shipbuilding skills are kept alive,” says the yard’s managing director, Chris Norman.

The vessel is named after David Skea’s three-year-old daughter Alyssa who will have the honor of christening her namesake at a ceremony on the Isle of Skye shortly after delivery.

Builder: Southampton Marine Services, Ocean Quay, Southampton, United

Kingdom

Design: Argyll Maritime Design Services

Length: 23.0 metres OA

Breadth: 8.0 metres moulded

Draught: 2.3 metres

Propulsion: 2 x Doosan V158TIH diesel engines, each 353 kW @ 1800 rpm

Speed: 9 knots