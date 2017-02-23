Marine Link
Friday, February 24, 2017

Safe Bulkers Reports 4Q Loss

February 23, 2017

Photo: Safe Bulkers

Photo: Safe Bulkers

 Greece-based Safe Bulkers (SB) (SB) has reported a loss of $4.6 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, it has a loss of 9 cents.

 
Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 increased by 6% to $31.7 million from $29.9 million during the same period in 2015. 
 
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $56 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $109.8 million.
 
Net revenues for the twelve months of 2016 decreased by 14% to $109.8 million as compared to $127.3 million during the same period in 2015. 
 
Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company, said: “Although the chartering market improved in the last quarter of 2016 from historical lows, it still remains at unprofitable levels. In 2016, we achieved positive operating cash flows supported by our low average daily operating expenses of $3,698 per vessel which were consistent with our cost reducing efforts throughout the year."
 
"We have also improved our liquidity position through an additional public offering of common stock with gross proceeds of $17.2 million in December 2016," he added.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News