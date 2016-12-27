Marine Link
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

EXMAR, VOPAK Ink FSRU Business Deal

December 27, 2016

Photo Exmar

Photo Exmar

Following the announcement on 2 September 2016 that EXMAR and Vopak had started exploratory discussions on floating LNG storage and regasification, an important milestone has been reached being the signing of an agreement on the acquisition of the FSRU business of EXMAR by Vopak and the possible cooperation between EXMAR and Vopak in future projects.

The agreement on the acquisition envisages the transfer in stages of EXMAR’s participation in FSRU assets, FSRU projects under development and a corresponding part of the EXMAR organisation.

The finalization of the deal is subject to consent and cooperation of multiple stakeholders including current partners in the FSRU’s and customary approval from authorities.

Subsequently, the ultimate scope of the transaction is dependent on the outcome of this process.

As the outcome of the scope and the timing of the completion of the acquisition is currently unknown, no further details are disclosed.
 

Email


Related News

Arctic Warms Up

A stone inukshuk on the hillside above Qaanaaq is still in the shade as the first light of dawn catches the icebergs in the frozen fjord. Image courtesy Andy Mahoney. Photo: National Snow and Ice Data Center

Temperatures at the North Pole could be up to 20 degrees higher than average this Christmas Eve, in what scientists say is a record-breaking heatwave.

MPI Installs All Turbines at Nordergründe

MPI Enterprise is the newest addition to the company’s WTIV fleet. Photo MPI Offshore

Following the successful installation of the foundations earlier this year, MPI has now informed that their wind turbine…

ORCA Pilot Chart Mapper: Pilot Chart within Seconds

(Photo: SevenCs)

ORCA Pilot Chart Mapper is a new tool for SevenCs PPU software, ORCA Pilot G2. The product is developed to make Pilots more independent…

Swire Seabed Buys Fourth Subsea Vessel

Seabed Worker ROV Photo Swire Seabed

Subsea operations specialist, Swire Seabed AS has taken delivery of its fourth subsea vessel, Seabed Constructor. Swire Seabed…

US Drillers Add Oil Rigs for 8th Week in a Row -Baker Hughes

U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for an eighth week in a row, extending a seven-month drilling recovery as crude prices remained near a 17-month high. Drillers…

IRISL led JV for Ship Repair

Agreement for establishing a Joint Venture Company in ship repair sector Photo IRISL

The initial agreement for establishing a Joint Venture Company in ship repair sector, was signed between Industrial Development…

Popular News

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas is a proverbial ‘rags-to-riches’ story, emerging from rural Indiana to build a corporate empire.

Two Maersk OSVs Sink off of France

A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were

Bremen Express Loses Containers at Sea

Bremen Express Loses Containers at Sea

During a repair stop on the Atlantic, the “Bremen Express” (8,750 TEU) experienced rolling for reasons yet to be determined.

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Cameron, a Schlumberger company, today announced the signing of two 10-year pressure control equipment management service contracts on behalf of

Jobs

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News