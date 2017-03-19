USS Carter Hall enters Black Sea

The amphibious Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall has entered the Black Sea, the Naples-headquartered US 6th fleet press service said.

"The amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and embarked Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, arrived in the Black Sea March 17, to participate in bilateral training exercise Spring Storm 17 with Romania," the press service said in a statement.

Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) is participating in the Romanian-led maritime exercise SPRING STORM 17, taking place in the vicinity of Constanta, Romania, March 18-21, in the Black Sea. Carter Hall will work alongside Romanian maritime forces to develop interoperability and proficiency.

“Exercises like these are important to enhance relationships with our allies as we all share the same views of maintaining safety and security of the world’s ocean and sea lanes, we are glad to be here and build on our strong partnership with Romania,” said Capt. Larry LeGree, commodore, Amphibious Squadron Eight.