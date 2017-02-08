Marine Link
Wednesday, February 8, 2017

3 Rescued from Burning vessel near St. Catherines Island, Ga.

February 8, 2017

Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

The Coast Guard rescued three fishermen Tuesday after the fishing vessel they were on caught fire 1 mile east of St. Catherines Island, Georgia.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders received a call from a crew member aboard the fishing vessel Sea Puppy at 3:16 p.m. who stated their boat was on fire and taking on water. A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 29-foot Response Boat - Small boat crew and an Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew launched at approximately 3:25 p.m.

The Dolphin crew arrived on scene at 4:30 p.m., hoisted the fishermen and transported them to Air Station Savannah to awaiting EMS.

No injuries were reported.

Coast Guard pollution investigators arrived on scene, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
 

