Damen Repair Yards Earn More ISO Certifications

A number of Damen Shiprepair & Conversion yards have recently or will soon achieve new ISO certifications as part of an ongoing initiative to standardize operating procedures across the group.

Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam (DSAm) and Damen Shiprepair Vlissingen (DSVl) have passed ISO 3834-2 certificate audits. This standard defines rigorous quality procedures for the fusion welding of metallic materials and represents the highest possible accolade in the welding industry. The achievement demonstrates the ability of DSAm and DSVl to undertake the largest refit and conversion projects, including all the steel works. It also increases the scope for cooperation with fellow Damen companies which are ISO 3834-2 certified: currently Niron Staal Amsterdam, Damen Anchor & Chain factory, Damen Oskarshamnsvarvet and Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam.

Meanwhile, Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam (DSR) has passed the OHSAS 18001 certificate audits. OHSAS 18001 defines best practice in occupational health and safety management systems and demonstrates the attainment of safe and healthy workplaces. DSAm has already achieved this certification.

Elsewhere, Damen Shiprepair Van Brink Rotterdam (DSVBr) has followed in the footsteps of DSR and DSAm by gaining the ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications, while DSVl is also working towards receiving its own ISO 14001 certificate in 2017.

Finally, Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam (DMSS) has been awarded VCA** 2008/5.1 certification, which demonstrates the commitment of DMSS to safety, health and environmental standards. To achieve this, the yard upgraded its facilities, undertook additional training, and introduced a quality department and a new quality management system. Together, these will give prospective customers the reassurance they need that DMSS delivers the best possible SH&E working environment.

Coenraad Tool, Quality Manager at Damen Shiprepair & Conversion, commented, “Our program to gain ISO certification across all our yards, currently 16 locations, is so that clients can have confidence that, whichever Damen yard they choose for a project, they will receive the same high international standards of workmanship, operations and customer service. Each yard will of course have its own character and traditions based on its history and the people that work there, but the attention to detail and quality will be consistent and predictable.”

Having a defined set of common standards will also aid cooperation between yards, whether it is joint working on projects, the project based temporary reassignment of team members to other yards or just problem solving. This will deliver greater flexibility for Damen’s customers and increased efficiency for each yard.