Diana Charters OOCL Box Ship

Diana Containerships Inc., through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a time charter contract with Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (OOCL), Hong Kong, for its 5,576 TEU Post-Panamax container vessel m/v Great built in 2004.

The gross charter rate is $7,300 per day, minus a 3.75 percent commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum nine months to maximum 12 months. The charter is expected to commence on April 8, 2017.

According to Diana, the employment is anticipated to generate approximately $1.97 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.