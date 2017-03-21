Clean Fortnight Activities in Chidambaranar Port

As per the directives of Government of India, the ‘Swachhta Pakhwada” (fortnight-long cleanliness) activities are being executed on priority basis by V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust.

As per the scheduled Swachh Pakhwada Action Plan, today, on 20.03.2017, color washing and paintings of residential buildings and structures of Harbour Estate were carried out as per the colour code to ensure healthy environment.

Signage boards and posters have also been placed in areas of waste generation and handling. Action has also been taken to clean and repair the drainage systems available in the Port operational areas and Residential areas.

In the wharf area cleaning works have been done in the berth VOC Wharf, Transit sheds and Warehouse – I. So as to create awareness on ‘Swachh Bharat’, slogan contest was also conducted among the employees of the Port.

Yesterday (March 21), a delegation from Quality Council of India, New Delhi made a visit to V.O.Chidambaranar Port to identify the requirements of Swachh Bharat Mission with respect to Major Ports of India.

The Delegation held discussion with Shri S. Naratajan, Deputy Chairman and Senior Officers of the Port. They also visited the Port estate, operational areas and various functional offices of the Port. The delegation would carry out assessment on awareness and effectiveness of the Swachh Bharat initiative taken by the Port and would submit the report to the Ministry of Shipping, New Delhi.