Harley Marine Christens Earl W Redd

Harley Marine Services christened its newest tractor tug Earl W Redd, officially welcoming her to the fleet on Friday, February 10.

Built at Diversified Marine of Portland, Ore., the Earl W Redd features twin Cat 3516 Tier 4 Final main engines that will each produce 2,675 horsepower at 1,600 rpm. Each of the engines is paired with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) after treatment system that uses a urea-based solution to reduce NOx contained in diesel exhaust down to nitrogen and water vapor. The main engines will be paired with Rolls Royce US 255-P30-FP azimuth thrusters delivering an expected bollard pull capability of 75 tons.

The christening ceremony was held at the Harley and Lela Franco Maritime Center in Seattle. Harley Franco, Chairman and CEO welcomed guests, explaining the company's vision in building the cleanest, most environmentally efficient vessel in the world.

With Caterpillar's Tier 4 emissions technology, the 120-foot-long, 35-foot-wide tug will exceed the toughest marine emission standards.

Joshua Berger from the Department of Commerce and Captain Linda Sturgis from the U.S. Coast Guard attested to Harley Marine's green initiatives and its commitment to operating a clean fleet.

Representing Caterpillar Marine, Brent Nelson thanked Harley Marine for the continued partnership in developing and improving the latest marine technologies. The first U.S. EPA Tier 4 vessel contains the latest, state-of-the-art emission reduction technology.

The Earl W Redd has a fuel capacity of 127,000 gallons and can carry 6,534 gallons of water, 1,137 gallons of lube oil, 1,263 gallons of hydraulic oil and 8,200 gallons of diesel exhaust urea. The vessel also features tow and bow winches by Markey and fendering by Schuyler. The bow winch is specially designed for ship handling and escort services. Auxiliary power comes from John Deere 125kW generators.

Deacon Sam Basta from the Seattle Seafarers Center blessed the vessel, asking for safety of the crew, fair winds and following seas. Christened by Earl's son, Kurt Redd smashed the bottle of champagne over the bow of the tug, which was preceded by a water display from the Seattle Fire Department fireboat, Leschi. The local Olympic Tug & Barge fleet welcomed the Earl W Redd with a tug parade leading back to our home dock.