First Citywide Ferry Departs for New York
The first of 13 new passenger ferries being built by Horizon Shipbuilding, Inc. for operator Citywide Ferry by Hornblower has departed the Alabama shipyard en route for its new home in New York.
- Capacity for 150 passengers along with space for bikes, strollers and wheelchairs
- ADA Local Law 68/2005 accessibility and compliance
- More space for passengers than traditional ferries
- Safe, lightweight aluminum construction for increased fuel efficiency
- Ultra-efficient engines to reduce emissions
- Innovative hull design that limits wake and maximizes fuel efficiency
- Availability of Wi-Fi access and electronics charging stations throughout the vessel
- Heated foredeck to increase passenger safety while boarding during the cold, snowy winter months