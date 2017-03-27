Marine Link
Monday, March 27, 2017

First Citywide Ferry Departs for New York

March 27, 2017

Photo: Horizon Shipbuilding

The first of 13 new passenger ferries being built by Horizon Shipbuilding, Inc. for operator Citywide Ferry by Hornblower has departed the Alabama shipyard en route for its new home in New York.

 
The ferry H200 departed to the University of Alabama fight song trumpet fanfare from Horizon on Tuesday, March 21 and will travel approximately 1,700 nautical miles to New York City. The second ferry (H201) is scheduled to depart shortly.
 
Each of the 13 vessels takes about eight months to complete and are scheduled to launch this summer. Louisiana shipbuilder Metal Shark is building six additional vessels for the ferry service.
 
Specifications and features for Citywide Ferry vessels include:
  • Capacity for 150 passengers along with space for bikes, strollers and wheelchairs
  • ADA Local Law 68/2005 accessibility and compliance
  • More space for passengers than traditional ferries
  • Safe, lightweight aluminum construction for increased fuel efficiency
  • Ultra-efficient engines to reduce emissions
  • Innovative hull design that limits wake and maximizes fuel efficiency
  • Availability of Wi-Fi access and electronics charging stations throughout the vessel
  • Heated foredeck to increase passenger safety while boarding during the cold, snowy winter months
 
The first Citywide Ferry vessel is expected to arrive in New York City in early April.
 
