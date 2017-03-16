Marine Link
IMO Helps African Leaders Seek Collaboration in Malaysia

March 16, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 Twenty-one African International Maritime Organization (IMO) Member States are taking part in the three day Malaysia Maritime Leaders Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (15-17 March 2017), aimed at assisting the participating countries to build leadership capabilities in the maritime sector. 

 
The forum is encouraging senior officials of Maritime Administrations to find areas of common ground by sharing ideas on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of their administrations and addressing maritime challenges. The event is the first of its kind in Malaysia and part of the Malaysian Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme.
 
The event was opened by Mr Saripuddin bin Kassim, Secretary-General of the Malaysian Ministry of Transport. ​ Zulkurnain Ayub, Chair of IMO’s Technical Cooperation Committee is also participating and William Azuh is representing IMO at the forum.
 
In recent years, Malaysia has been both a beneficiary and a supporter of IMO’s technical assistance activities.
 
