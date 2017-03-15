SAFE Boats, COTECMAR to Co-build Colombian Vessels

SAFE Boats International of Bremerton, Wash. announced at 2017 Colombia Mar that it has broadened its previously signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with COTECMAR into a multiyear, definitive Association Agreement to coproduce many of its products already in Colombia. The agreement includes coproduction of SAFE models already in use in Central and South America such as the Defender, Apostle and Full Cabin Jet Boats along with its most recently introduced Multi-Mission Interceptor (MMI). The agreement encompasses a wide range of collaboration including program management, training, factory production training and subassembly and integration by COTECMAR in Colombia.

“The decision to further enhance our relationship with COTECMAR is evidence of our commitment to the Colombian Navy and providing the brave men and women who serve in Colombia with the best products and services to allow them to effectively accomplish their challenging missions,” said Dennis Morris, CEO of SAFE Boats International. “COTECMAR has a world class reputation for engineering and manufacturing excellence Colombia, is a trusted ally of the United States and this alliance supports our customers in many ways. We are honored to be a partner with COTECMAR and Colombia, and to support our mutual customers in Central and South America.”

COTECMAR, a Colombian government shipyard created in 2000, has proven experience delivering large ships and marine services to both Colombian and International users, is a leading manufacturer of large Offshore Patrol Vessels, Coastal Patrol Vessels, Defense craft, BAL-C Logistics and Humanitarian Craft along with many other commercial and riverine vessels produced for the Colombian Navy, Marines and Coast Guard along with training and other services.

"Our naval solutions to the world involve high technology and maximum security, which guarantee a significant performance in the missions assigned to the ships we manufacture. We are confident that this relationship with SAFE Boats allows us to continue to provide lasting and successful naval solutions," said Vice Admiral Jorge Carreño, CEO of COTECMAR.