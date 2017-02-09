Marine Link
Thursday, February 9, 2017

Frontline Says Offer for DHT Remains 'Compelling'

February 9, 2017

Photo: DHT Holdings

Photo: DHT Holdings

Oil tanker firm Frontline (FRO) reiterated its all-share offer for smaller rival DHT Holdings (DHT) on Thursday despite the latter's rejection.

Last month Frontline made a non-binding offer to acquire all DHT's outstanding shares in the hope of creating the largest private tanker firm in the world. DHT rejected the offer as "wholly inadequate" on Monday.

"We believe that our offer to DHT shareholders is highly compelling since it provides a meaningful upfront premium," Frontline CEO Robert Hvide Macleod said in a statement, adding that DHT had declined to enter into talks with Frontline.

Frontline did not raise its offer, nor did it say whether it was planning to.

Frontline was not immediately available for further comment when contacted by Reuters.


(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2017 - The Ship Repair & Conversion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News