Burgess Marine: 3 Refits Complete in 3 Months

Britain’s largest independent ship repairer and marine engineering services provider Burgess Marine said it has recently completed its winter refit season in Cherbourg, completing three ferry refit projects over the three-month time span.

Despite Brexit, Burgess Marine said business has boomed as the company has completed two refits for Wightlink and one for Condor Ferries at its 5,000T syncrolift facility in the French port.

Speaking on the refit onboard the Condor Rapide, chief executive Nicholas Warren said, “This valuable order from Condor Ferries demonstrates our genuinely unrivalled skills base and competitiveness in the fast ferry repair market.”

He added, “We have the technical management, knowledge, and perhaps most importantly the passion and integrity to bring something truly unique to the table with regards to fast ferries.

“Our success is down to our people and our experience - our desire to do the best by our customers - all we are after is a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work.”

Works onboard the Condor Rapide included her five-year special survey, extensive aluminum repairs and renewals, overhaul of her water jets, overhaul of the ride control system and the application of new anti-fouling coatings.

The team also overhauled generators, made repairs to main engine exhaust systems and overhauled the main engine turbo chargers.

In respect to the conventional tonnage, Ray Cutts, Burgess Marine’s technical director, said, “Supporting the Wightlink fleet in Cherbourg has been a genuine pleasure.

“We obviously refit their fast ferries locally in Portsmouth so this extension of service is a natural development of our long-standing and mutually beneficial relationship.”

He added, “The engineering works onboard the St Faith and St Cecilia included hull UHP and full antifouling, and topside painting.

“The sacrificial sea water pipe work was stripped and rebuilt, the sea valves, opened for inspection, re-seated and reassembled.

“The stern prow removed and partly rebuilt and two sets of Voith blade seals changed - notable 10 blades on two units.

“Our team also completed various weld repairs.”

Wightlink operates routes between Hampshire and the Isle of Wight in southern England.

The Condor Rapide is based in Poole in Dorset, and sails to France and the Channel Islands.