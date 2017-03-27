Marine Link
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

George H.W. Bush CSG Conducts OIR Missions Against ISIS

March 27, 2017

Photo: United States Navy

Photo: United States Navy

 The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is currently launching missions against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) from the Arabian Gulf.

 
Rear Adm. Kenneth R. Whitesell, commander, CSG 2, said the missions are part of the key to accelerating the fight against ISIS.
 
"The superb efforts made by the men and women of this strike group will be critical to continuing this fight," said Whitesell. "The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group brings a flexible, mobile and lethal multi-mission strike force to work with our allies and partner nations to engage ISIS and the threat they pose to the region and the greater international community."
 
Whitesell credited the strike group's readiness on the extensive training leading up to deployment.
 
"This is what we've been training for," said Whitesell. "We're ready to support the mission wherever and whenever we're needed. We have a crew of highly-trained, warfighting professionals ready for this mission, and I know that we, along with our allies and regional partners, will be successful."
 
OIR is the unwavering resolve and commitment of the U.S and partner nations in the region and around the globe to eliminate the terrorist group ISIS and the threat they pose.
 
The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is comprised of the staff of CSG 2; USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77); the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff; guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Truxtun (DDG 103); and Mayport-based guided-missile cruisers USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and USS Hue City (CG 66).
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News