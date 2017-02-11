Container Volumes zoom at Virginia Port

The Port of Virginia moved 228,516 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in January, setting a new volume mark for the month, growing volume by 18.5 percent when compared with last January and pushing the fiscal-year-to-date growth to 8 percent.The port handled the heavy volume despite two lost workdays in January that were the result of a heavy snow at the start of the month.



The continued growth comes as the port prepares to begin work on its three-year capacity expansion plan at Virginia International Gateway (VIG) and Norfolk International Terminals.



“We have had 12 consecutive months of volume exceeding 210,000 TEUs, so we are seeing consistency and it is our belief that there will be additional growth in the coming months,” said John F. Reinhart, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We are going to break ground on the expansion at VIG in the next few days and the focus is maintaining our service levels and overall cargo flow as we move into heavy construction.

The volumes we are seeing are a clear indicator that we are adding capacity at the right time. We understand the challenges going forward, but we are confident in our plan and the end result of this effort will put The Port of Virginia on the path to growth and sustainability for decades to come.”



January Cargo Snapshot (percentages reflect change compared with January 2016):



• Exports – 121,232, up 17.5%

• Imports – 107,284, up 20%

• Containers – 128,420, up 17%

• Rail Containers – 48,876, up 27%

• Barge Containers – 4,320, up 42%

• Truck Containers – 75,224, up 10%

• Virginia Inland Port Containers – 2,960, up 13%

• Richmond Marine Terminal Containers – 2,125, up 64%



Greater detail is provided in the accompanying cargo statistics digest.