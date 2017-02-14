CMA CGM Hires Diana Containerships’ M/V Rotterdam

Diana Containerships has announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with CMA CGM S.A., Marseille, for one of its Post-Panamax container vessels, the m/v Rotterdam.

The gross charter rate is US$6,890 per day, minus a 3.5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum eight (8) months to maximum eleven (11) months. The charter is expected to commence on March 7, 2017.

The “Rotterdam” is a 6,494 TEU container vessel built in 2008.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$1.65 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Containerships Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 12 container vessels (6 Post-Panamax and 6 Panamax