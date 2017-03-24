Marine Link
Saturday, March 25, 2017

IMO Contributes to Meeting of Asia-Pacific Ship Safety Heads

March 24, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 International Maritime Organization (IMO) is participating in the annual gathering of Asia Pacific Heads of Maritime Safety Agencies (APHoMSA) in Langkawi, Malaysia (20-24 March). 

 
Participants from 24 IMO Member States as well as observers from IALA, IHO and SPC are taking part in discussions surrounding APHoMSA's work to promote safe, secure shipping and a clean marine environment within the Asia-Pacific region.
 
The event coincides with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2017 week, which brings together senior maritime officials from Pacific Ocean Rim countries and territories to exchange ideas and identify areas of cooperation.
 
Speaking at the event, Dato' Sri Liow Tiong Lai, Minister of the Malaysian Ministry of Transport, re-affirmed the Malaysian Government’s support for both APHoMSA and IMO objectives. 
 
IMO is represented by Juvenal Shiundu and Josephine Uranza. Zulkurnain Ayub, Chair of the IMO Technical Cooperation Committee, is also present.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News