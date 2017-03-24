IMO Contributes to Meeting of Asia-Pacific Ship Safety Heads

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is participating in the annual gathering of Asia Pacific Heads of Maritime Safety Agencies (APHoMSA) in Langkawi, Malaysia (20-24 March).

Participants from 24 IMO Member States as well as observers from IALA, IHO and SPC are taking part in discussions surrounding APHoMSA's work to promote safe, secure shipping and a clean marine environment within the Asia-Pacific region.

The event coincides with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2017 week, which brings together senior maritime officials from Pacific Ocean Rim countries and territories to exchange ideas and identify areas of cooperation.

Speaking at the event, Dato' Sri Liow Tiong Lai, Minister of the Malaysian Ministry of Transport, re-affirmed the Malaysian Government ’s support for both APHoMSA and IMO objectives.

IMO is represented by Juvenal Shiundu and Josephine Uranza. Zulkurnain Ayub, Chair of the IMO Technical Cooperation Committee, is also present.