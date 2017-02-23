APL launches Day-Definite Cargo Arrival with Eagle Guaranteed

APL today announced the launch of Eagle Guaranteed, a promise of day-definite arrival of shipment on the Eagle Express (EX1) service via the Global Gateway South (GGS) Terminal in Los Angeles to the rail yards of Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, El Paso, Kansas City and Memphis in the Americas. With the specific arrival date for the designated inland destinations set upon booking with APL, shippers are offered a solution to best manage their supply chain cycle.



“APL is excited to introduce Eagle Guaranteed as one of our value-added services. It guarantees our customers day-definite arrival of their full container loads at various inland locations in the Americas, offering them superior speed-to-market. Importantly, Eagle Guaranteed is an assurance of vessel space and equipment for their cargo, a critical advantage especially during the peak trading season,” said Jesper Stenbak, APL Senior Vice President of Trans-Pacific Trade.



Eagle Guaranteed marks APL’s confidence in its fully-owned and controlled EX1 service. The US flagged service has been arriving punctually with an optimal container volume for on-time rail departures from the GGS Terminal each week. Coupled with APL’s Eagle Stow service that enables cargo availability within 12 hours of vessel cargo operation and ready-cargo on-chassis from the terminal, APL-dedicated trains have been rapidly loaded on-dock for prompt transits to the inland destinations.



Jesper elaborated, "Our APL-operated EX1 service is synonymous with reliability. It has a near perfect on time arrival record at the port of Los Angeles where we keep up the momentum with expedited cargo availability and fast inland connections through APL-dedicated LinerTrain services. With Eagle Guaranteed, APL is raising the bar of our EX1 service to a time-definite one.”

