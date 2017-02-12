TEN declares cash dividend

TEN Ltd. a leading crude, product, and LNG tanker operator, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.546875 per share for its 8.75% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares (the "Series D Preferred Shares"; NYSE; TNPPRD) for the period from November 28, 2016 through February 27, 2017. The dividend will be paid on February 28, 2017 to all holders of record of the Series D Preferred Shares as of the third business day prior to the dividend payment date, which is February 23, 2017.



Dividends on the Series D Preferred Shares will be payable quarterly in arrears on the 28th day (unless the 28th falls on a weekend or public holiday, in which case the payment date is moved to the next business day) of February, May, August and November of each year when, as and if declared by TEN's Board of Directors. This is the seventh dividend on the Series D Preferred Shares.

