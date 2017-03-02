Mynmar Naval Delegation Visits Indian Naval Base

A Myanmar Navy (MN) Delegation comprising three officers: Lt Cdr ThureinTun, Lt Cdr Kyaw Zeya Oo and Lt Ye WintTun, has completed a four-day official visit to Southern Naval Command (SNC) Kochi on 02 March 2017.

The visit was primarily aimed at familiarizing the MN officers on Indian Naval Meteorology and Oceanography (METOC) operational / training facilities and exploring avenues for defence co-operation in the field.

Towards fostering closer and warmer relations with Myanmar, the Indian Navy has always tried to strengthen defence cooperation with the Myanmar Navy by providing assistance, especially in the fields of training, weapon / equipment sales and hydrographic assistance.

The strong links between the two countries were amply demonstrated by the very warm welcome accorded by Myanmar to the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, during his recent visit in November 2016.

Meanwhile, the Sputnik reported that the Indian Navy will establish meteorological facilities for the Myanmar Navy in its bid to counter Chinese influence in the Bay of Bengal. Until now, China had been the leading contributor to capacity building in the Myanmar Navy.

The Navy will also train personnel of the Myanmar Navy to operate the facilities. The decision came on a request made by the visiting delegation of the Myanmar Navy which is in the Indian capital.