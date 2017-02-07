Two New Builds Delivered to Subsea 7

Offshore engineering, construction and services company Subsea 7 said it has taken delivery two new builds: a heavy construction flex-lay vessel Seven Arctic and dive support vessel Seven Kestrel, completing its substantial fleet investment program that has added six newly constructed vessels to its fleet since 2014.

Designed to meet the demands of deep water and harsh environments, including both tropical and winter conditions, Lloyd's Register classed Seven Arctic is capable of working at depths of 3,000 meters and features a 1,000t offshore crane and a 600t top tension (tiltable) lay system.

The other new build, dive support vessel Seven Kestrel, is certified by DNV-GL, encompassing an 18-man twin-bell saturation diving system rated to 300m water depth. It is optimized specifically for work in the North Sea.

Subsea 7 said its engineers designed the two vessels in collaboration with Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea and Wärtsilä Ship Design, Norway, to maximize efficiency, capacity and economy.

“We have one of the most modern, capable and diverse fleets of vessels in our market segment that differentiates our industry leading service. The arrival of Seven Arctic and Seven Kestrel further strengthens our fleet and client offering,” said John Evans, Subsea 7’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Seven Arctic delivers an important step change in our subsea construction capability, particularly in ultra-deep water fields which pose increasingly technical challenges, whilst Seven Kestrel reinforces our leading diving capabilities.”

Both vessels will transit to the North Sea for further crew familiarization before commencing operations in the spring.

Seven Arctic

Type: Heavy Construction/Flex-lay

Classification Lloyds Register, X100A1, Offshore Supply Ship, Helicopter Landing Area, WDL(+), ShipRight (ACS(B)), *IWS, ECO(IHM, OW, P), iceclass 1D, Winterisation H(-30)SC, XLMC, CAC 3, UMS, DP(AAA), Descriptive note ShipRight (BWMP(method)), 2008, SPS

Built: Hyundai Heavy Industries, 2017

Flag: Isle of Man

Length Overall: 162.3m

Breadth: 32m

Depth Main Deck: 13.5m

Operating Draught: 8.5m (8.7m max)

Transit Speed: 15 knots

Dynamic Positioning Systems

DP Classification: DP Class III, DP HIL Certification

Reference System: 2x taut wires, 3x Veripos DGNSS, 2x HiPAP 500, 1x CY Scan

Power and Propulsion

Engine Rooms: 2

Main Engines: 6 x HiMSEN 9H32/40

Power: 4,500kW

Generators: 6 x HHI HSJ7 915-10P; 4,220kW

Propulsion: 2 x Controllable pitch propeller shafts; 9,200kW

Thrusters: 4 x Tunnel Thruster (2 Fwd, 2 Aft); 2,600kW

Azimuths: 2 x Retractable Azimuth Thruster (Fwd); 2,300kW

Main Deck

Clear Deck Area: 2,600m²

Deck Strength: 15t/m² aft of main crane, 10t/m² elsewhere

Accommodation

Berths: 132

Cabins: 52 x single cabins, 40 x double cabins

Ice and Winterization

Features include hull plate strengthening

Trace heating of helideck, lifeboat, and other critical areas

Tank heating of fresh water tanks, and other measures

Tank Capacities (100%)

Fuel Oil: 3,700m³

Potable Water: 1,200m³

Ballast Water: 7,500m³

Anti-Heel Tanks: 3,000m³

Anti-Roll Tanks: 800m³

Helideck

Type: 26.1m x 26.1m octagonal. NORSOK compliant suitable for Sikorsky S-92 with perimeter walkway and helicopter monitoring system

Cranes

Main Crane Capacity: 1,000t

Manufacturer: Huisman

Operating Water Depth: 3,000m (Double Fall)

Main Lift Wire: 6,350m / 109mm

AHC: Yes

Auxiliary Hoist: 40t, certified for man-riding

Auxiliary Cranes: 1x 100t AHC, 1x 25t AHC

Operating Water Depth: 3,000m (Single Fall)

Moonpool

Number: 1

Dimensions: 8.75m x 7.2m

Tiltable Lay System

Tensioners: 2

Dynamic Top Tension: 600t

Primary A&R Capacity: 600t

Primary A&R Wire Length: 3,500m

Secondary A&R Capacity: 200t

Secondary A&R Wire Length: 3,000m

Hang Off Clamp: 600t

PLET Handling System: 50t

Lay System Working Angles: 90deg to 80deg

Lay System Bridge Passage Angle: 39deg

ROV System

ROVs: 2x work-class ROV

Operating Depth: 3,000m

Installed in ROV hangar, port and starboard side at aft end of superstructure, deployed over the side on rail-guided cursors.

Underdeck Basket

Capacity: 7,000t

Environmental

Hull form and propulsion arrangement optimized to reduce fuel consumption

Waste heat recovery system fitted

SCR equipment installed in exhaust to reduce NOx emissions

Ballast water treatment system installed to protect biodiversity

Seven Kestrel

Type: Diving

Classification: +1A1 Diving Support Vessel, COMF-V(3)C(3), HELDK-SH, Dk(+), E0, DYNPOS AUTRO, SVSAT, SF, ESV-DP[HIL], CLEAN, BIS, SPS”

Flag: Isle of Man

Length Overall: 125.4m

Breadth: 24m

Depth Main Deck: 10.5m

Operating Draught: 6.5m

Gross Tonnage: 13,044t

Transit Speed: 12 knots (approx)

Dynamic Positioning Systems

DP Classification: DP Class III, DP HIL Certification

Reference System: 2 x taut wires, 3 x Veripos DGNSS, 2 x HiPAP 500, 1x CY Scan

Power and Propulsion

Engine Rooms: 3

Main Engines: 6 x HiMSEN 9H25/33; 2,700kW

Generators: 6 x H537 719-08P; 3,206kVA

Propulsion 3 x Azimuthing Thruster; 2,100kW

Thrusters: 2 x Tunnel Thruster; 2,200kW

Thrusters: 2 x Type Retractable Azimuthing Thruster; 1,600kW

Main Deck

Clear Deck Area: 1,038m²

Deck Strength: 10t/m²

Tank Capacities (100%)

Fuel Oil: 1,540m³

Fresh Water: 1,042m³

Ballast Water: 3,340m³

Deck Cranes

Main Crane Capacity: 120t

Manufacturer: Macgregor

Operating Water Depth: 500m

AHC: Yes

Location: Main deck, port side

Auxiliary Hoist: 30t certified for man-riding

Auxiliary Cranes: 2 x 10t for man-riding

Operating Water Depth: 350m

Location: D-Deck, port and starboard, aft end of superstructure

ROV System

ROVs: 1 x observation class

Operating Depth: 500m

ROV Comments: Installed in ROV hangar, stbd side at aft end of superstructure, deployed through moonpool. ROV control room, workshops and stores fully integrated into the vessel.

Moonpool

Number: 3

Type: 2 x Diving Bell, 4.2m x 4.2m, 1 x OBSROV, 3.5m x 4m

Accommodation

Berths: 110+ 18 men in SAT

Cabins: 30 x single cabins, 40 x double cabins

Helideck

Suitable for Sikorsky S-92, c/w Helicopter Monitoring System