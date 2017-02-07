Two New Builds Delivered to Subsea 7

Offshore engineering, construction and services company Subsea 7 said it has taken delivery two new builds: a heavy construction flex-lay vessel Seven Arctic and dive support vessel Seven Kestrel, completing its substantial fleet investment program that has added six newly constructed vessels to its fleet since 2014.
Designed to meet the demands of deep water and harsh environments, including both tropical and winter conditions, Lloyd's Register classed Seven Arctic is capable of working at depths of 3,000 meters and features a 1,000t offshore crane and a 600t top tension (tiltable) lay system.
The other new build, dive support vessel Seven Kestrel, is certified by DNV-GL, encompassing an 18-man twin-bell saturation diving system rated to 300m water depth. It is optimized specifically for work in the North Sea.
Subsea 7 said its engineers designed the two vessels in collaboration with Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea and Wärtsilä Ship Design, Norway, to maximize efficiency, capacity and economy.
“We have one of the most modern, capable and diverse fleets of vessels in our market segment that differentiates our industry leading service. The arrival of Seven Arctic and Seven Kestrel further strengthens our fleet and client offering,” said John Evans, Subsea 7’s Chief Operating Officer.
“Seven Arctic delivers an important step change in our subsea construction capability, particularly in ultra-deep water fields which pose increasingly technical challenges, whilst Seven Kestrel reinforces our leading diving capabilities.”
Both vessels will transit to the North Sea for further crew familiarization before commencing operations in the spring.
Seven Arctic
Type: Heavy Construction/Flex-lay
Classification Lloyds Register, X100A1, Offshore Supply Ship, Helicopter Landing Area, WDL(+), ShipRight (ACS(B)), *IWS, ECO(IHM, OW, P), iceclass 1D, Winterisation H(-30)SC, XLMC, CAC 3, UMS, DP(AAA), Descriptive note ShipRight (BWMP(method)), 2008, SPS
Built: Hyundai Heavy Industries, 2017
Flag: Isle of Man
Length Overall: 162.3m
Breadth: 32m
Depth Main Deck: 13.5m
Operating Draught: 8.5m (8.7m max)
Transit Speed: 15 knots
Dynamic Positioning Systems
DP Classification: DP Class III, DP HIL Certification
Reference System: 2x taut wires, 3x Veripos DGNSS, 2x HiPAP 500, 1x CY Scan
Power and Propulsion
Engine Rooms: 2
Main Engines: 6 x HiMSEN 9H32/40
Power: 4,500kW
Generators: 6 x HHI HSJ7 915-10P; 4,220kW
Propulsion: 2 x Controllable pitch propeller shafts; 9,200kW
Thrusters: 4 x Tunnel Thruster (2 Fwd, 2 Aft); 2,600kW
Azimuths: 2 x Retractable Azimuth Thruster (Fwd); 2,300kW
Main Deck
Clear Deck Area: 2,600m²
Deck Strength: 15t/m² aft of main crane, 10t/m² elsewhere
Accommodation
Berths: 132
Cabins: 52 x single cabins, 40 x double cabins
Ice and Winterization
Features include hull plate strengthening
Trace heating of helideck, lifeboat, and other critical areas
Tank heating of fresh water tanks, and other measures
Tank Capacities (100%)
Fuel Oil: 3,700m³
Potable Water: 1,200m³
Ballast Water: 7,500m³
Anti-Heel Tanks: 3,000m³
Anti-Roll Tanks: 800m³
Helideck
Type: 26.1m x 26.1m octagonal. NORSOK compliant suitable for Sikorsky S-92 with perimeter walkway and helicopter monitoring system
Cranes
Main Crane Capacity: 1,000t
Manufacturer: Huisman
Operating Water Depth: 3,000m (Double Fall)
Main Lift Wire: 6,350m / 109mm
AHC: Yes
Auxiliary Hoist: 40t, certified for man-riding
Auxiliary Cranes: 1x 100t AHC, 1x 25t AHC
Operating Water Depth: 3,000m (Single Fall)
Moonpool
Number: 1
Dimensions: 8.75m x 7.2m
Tiltable Lay System
Tensioners: 2
Dynamic Top Tension: 600t
Primary A&R Capacity: 600t
Primary A&R Wire Length: 3,500m
Secondary A&R Capacity: 200t
Secondary A&R Wire Length: 3,000m
Hang Off Clamp: 600t
PLET Handling System: 50t
Lay System Working Angles: 90deg to 80deg
Lay System Bridge Passage Angle: 39deg
ROV System
ROVs: 2x work-class ROV
Operating Depth: 3,000m
Installed in ROV hangar, port and starboard side at aft end of superstructure, deployed over the side on rail-guided cursors.
Underdeck Basket
Capacity: 7,000t
Environmental
Hull form and propulsion arrangement optimized to reduce fuel consumption
Waste heat recovery system fitted
SCR equipment installed in exhaust to reduce NOx emissions
Ballast water treatment system installed to protect biodiversity
Seven Kestrel
Type: Diving
Classification: +1A1 Diving Support Vessel, COMF-V(3)C(3), HELDK-SH, Dk(+), E0, DYNPOS AUTRO, SVSAT, SF, ESV-DP[HIL], CLEAN, BIS, SPS”
Flag: Isle of Man
Length Overall: 125.4m
Breadth: 24m
Depth Main Deck: 10.5m
Operating Draught: 6.5m
Gross Tonnage: 13,044t
Transit Speed: 12 knots (approx)
Dynamic Positioning Systems
DP Classification: DP Class III, DP HIL Certification
Reference System: 2 x taut wires, 3 x Veripos DGNSS, 2 x HiPAP 500, 1x CY Scan
Power and Propulsion
Engine Rooms: 3
Main Engines: 6 x HiMSEN 9H25/33; 2,700kW
Generators: 6 x H537 719-08P; 3,206kVA
Propulsion 3 x Azimuthing Thruster; 2,100kW
Thrusters: 2 x Tunnel Thruster; 2,200kW
Thrusters: 2 x Type Retractable Azimuthing Thruster; 1,600kW
Main Deck
Clear Deck Area: 1,038m²
Deck Strength: 10t/m²
Tank Capacities (100%)
Fuel Oil: 1,540m³
Fresh Water: 1,042m³
Ballast Water: 3,340m³
Deck Cranes
Main Crane Capacity: 120t
Manufacturer: Macgregor
Operating Water Depth: 500m
AHC: Yes
Location: Main deck, port side
Auxiliary Hoist: 30t certified for man-riding
Auxiliary Cranes: 2 x 10t for man-riding
Operating Water Depth: 350m
Location: D-Deck, port and starboard, aft end of superstructure
ROV System
ROVs: 1 x observation class
Operating Depth: 500m
ROV Comments: Installed in ROV hangar, stbd side at aft end of superstructure, deployed through moonpool. ROV control room, workshops and stores fully integrated into the vessel.
Moonpool
Number: 3
Type: 2 x Diving Bell, 4.2m x 4.2m, 1 x OBSROV, 3.5m x 4m
Accommodation
Berths: 110+ 18 men in SAT
Cabins: 30 x single cabins, 40 x double cabins
Helideck
Suitable for Sikorsky S-92, c/w Helicopter Monitoring System