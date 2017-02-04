Eastern Delivers Factory Trawler to O’Hara

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. delivered the DNV Classed Factory Processor Fishing Trawler F/T ARAHO (Hull 175) on January 28, 2017 to the O’Hara Corporation of Rockland, Maine. She is the first US Flag Freezer Processor Factory Trawler constructed in over 25 years. The F/T ARAHO will be in service in the waters of Alaska.



The O’Hara family and Eastern Shipbuilding are no strangers to each other. The F/T ARAHO is the sixth fishing vessel Eastern has built for the O’Hara family over the last 20 years. This factory processor fishing trawler is far more sophisticated than the prior five vessels. The O’Hara and D’Isernia families go back to the early 1990’s with the F/V ENTERPRISE a Catcher Processor Conversion delivered in 1996. Between the years 2002-2005 four additional fishing vessels were delivered.



The O'Hara family has been in the maritime industry for over a century. The O’Hara fishing family has grown over the past century. In 1978, Eastern Fisheries was created through a partnership between Frank O’Hara Sr. and Roy Enoksen. Today, Eastern Fisheries is one of the world’s largest scallop fleets and processes over 20% of the scallops consumed in the U.S. Moving from generation to generation with fishing fleet operations on both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, in addition, O’Hara Corporation operates three catcher-processor vessels in the Bering Sea, Aleutian Islands and Gulf of Alaska.



Launched July 31, 2015, the F/T ARAHO is a ST-115 design furnished by Skipsteknisk, AS of Aalesund, Norway. The design dimensions and capacities are as follows:



Main Dimensions

Length (LOA) 194’-0” (59.13m)

Length (BP (BP)) 170’-0” (51.82m)

Beam 49’-0” (14.94m)

Depth (to main deck) 19’-4” (5.90m)

Depth (to trawl deck) 28’-3” (8.61m)

Depth (to 1st deck) 36’-7” (11.15m)



Capacities (approximate)

Fuel Oil 116,000 USG (USG) (440 m3)

Potable Fresh Water 10,500 USG (40 m3)

Technical Fresh Water(forepeak)18,500 USG (70 m3)

Freezer Cargo Hold 38,500 ft3 (1100 m3)

Carton-store Upper Cargo Hold 5,000 ft3 (140 m3)

Lube Oil Storage Tank 4,000 USG (15 m3)



The construction Classification Rules and Regulations are Det Norske Veritas (DNV) +1A1, Stern Trawler, E0 Notation for hull and DNV ICE 1B designed, outfitted and inspected for harsh cold

environments.



The vessel design has a highly efficient hull shape which reduces hull resistance and increasing fuel efficiency.



The accommodation and interior outfitting is designed for 54 persons, excluding the hospital and completely insulated for the harsh working environment. Marine Interior Systems of Covington, LA is Eastern Shipbuilding’s selected Joiner and Insulation sub-contractor for the vessel. Our two companies continue to have a strong working relationship that has spanned over a decade.



The vessel is fully equipped with state of the art systems for bottom and pelagic trawling with single trawl. The winches are electrically driven and provided by Rapp Hydema, a well proven supplier of winch systems and are designed for regeneration of power.



The main processing equipment, in the enclosed factory will consist of various types of fish heading machines and factory systems, consisting of transport systems, fish grader, storage tanks, weighing graders, weighing system, packing tables, packing machine, automatic horizontal freezer system H1, block elevators, etc. The design intention of the process deck layout and selected equipment for transport and handling is to obtain a system with the largest amount of automation, assisting the employees working in the processing area. This arrangement is designed to achieve very high throughput with minimum fish damage, improve employee efficiency all in a clean and safe work area.



The vessel will be outfitted with three (3) working cranes for various onboard operations. One (1) aft deck crane is dedicated to work during fishing operations. It’s a 360° deck crane with a telescopic boom with a lifting capacity 6,400 pounds and a maximum working radius of 35 feet. One (1) midship deck crane dedicated as off-loading crane for continuous operation in port is a 360o deck crane with a telescopic boom. One (1) forward deck crane is also dedicated for continuous operation during off-loading in port is a 360o deck crane with knuckle boom operated by its own hydraulic power unit.



The vessel will have the latest in EPA emission Tier 3 diesel engine certification. The vessel is powered by one (1) EMD 16-710G7-Tier 3 diesel engine rated at 4,000 HP at 900 RPM provided by Valley Power Systems, Inc. of Seattle, WA. The propulsion vertical offset Lufkin reduction gear model VSQ4134HG-K-PTO with a 7.20:1 reduction is Owner supplied. While underway the Lufkin propulsion gear also drives an ABB (ABB) 1,700 kW shaft generator at 1,200 RPM which is variable speed, constant voltage and offers a DNV approved floating frequency ranging from 50-60 Hz. This generator provides the vessel with a clean primary electrical power source for utilization of the vessels total installed equipment, winches, processing, fish handling systems, pumps and ships services, etc. The electrical and automation systems are designed by Ockerman Automation Consulting, Inc.



Secondary electrical power is provided by two (2) 550kW Caterpillar (CAT) C18 Tier 3 generator sets and emergency power is provided by one (1) 95kW Caterpillar C4.4 Tier 3 emergency generator all are rated for 60 Hz, at 480 vac. These diesel engines comply with the current EPA/MARPOL control of emissions of nitrogen oxides from marine diesel engines. The vessel is also outfitted with a Brunvoll 350kW electric tunnel bow thruster.



