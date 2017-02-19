20-Year Development plan underway at Shoreham Port

It’s been a busy start to 2017 at Shoreham Port with imports and exports flowing steadily through, new recruits joining the team and a number of development projects under way.



Port Masterplan



Recently, long-term plans at the Port have been in the spotlight. A framework for development for the Port over the next 20 years is set out in the Port’s Masterplan and in December the Masterplan underwent a ‘light touch review’ to bring the plans right up to date.



The Masterplan includes details of how the Port plans to meet its objectives as an ‘Eco-Port’ and improve the sustainability of all the trading and business activity taking place there. Key objectives include maintaining EcoPort status and continuing to be an important location for renewable energy.



The revised draft of the Masterplan is now available to view online at www.shoreham-port.co.uk/Masterplan. The Port welcomes any comments on the findings of the review and the proposed changes and asks that any feedback be sent to Peter Davies, Development Director – pdavies@shoreham-port.co.uk, by the 24th February.



Our Community

Included in the Masterplan are details of Shoreham Port’s role as a Trust Port. Operating as a Trust Port means Shoreham Port places a very high value on its links with the local community. The Port supports local charities, schools and community groups, conducts port tours for local interest groups, industry organisations and college and university students and engages in supportive community initiatives.



The Port is currently creating a visitor and training centre at their Nautilus House headquarters by refurbishing the former garage area on the ground floor. The visitor centre will offer a fantastic facility for port visitors with a main theme of education. It will be used as a base for school trips, port tours and other group visits and there will also be a small museum area showcasing rare artefacts and other information about the Port’s rich history.



Rodney Lunn, Chief Executive at Shoreham Port commented “The Port will see considerable change this year, whether this is in terms of new staff joining the team or improvements to our infrastructure and facilities. The main markets for the Port’s cargo continue to remain active and, with high demand for our lettable properties, the outlook remains positive for 2017.”

