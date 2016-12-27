Marine Link
IHI Delivers Drillship Hull to Singapore

December 27, 2016

Courtesy IHI

IHI Corporation (IHI) announced today that Drillship Hull for Singapore was delivered on December 17, which was constructed at IHI Aichi Works.

Drillship is designed for the use in exploratory, completion and maintenance drilling of offshore oil and gas fields. The delivered Drillship Hull is with the length of 242 meters, breadth of 46 meters and depth of 19.6 meters.

Drilling equipment will be installed on the Hull in Singapore and the Drillship will be completed after the commissioning.
 

