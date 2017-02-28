DryShips declares first dividend under new policy

DryShips announced that its Board of Directors has decided to initiate a new dividend policy. Under this policy, the Company will pay a regular fixed quarterly dividend of $2.5 million to the holders of common stock.



In addition, at its discretion, the Board may decide to pay additional amounts as dividend each quarter depending on market conditions and the Company’s financial performance, over and above the fixed amount.



With respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2016, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $2.5 million to the common shareholders of record as of March 15, 2017 and payable on or about March 31, 2017. The dividend per share amount to be paid by the Company will be determined based on the number of shares outstanding on the record date.



George Economou, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are very excited to initiate our new dividend policy which is a testament to the dramatic transformation of the Company’s finances over the last 6 months. We continue to transform DryShips and we are confident that the results of our efforts will become evident in the near future.”

