Marine Link
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

DryShips Sails Back into Tanker Market with Two Modern Vessels

February 21, 2017

Image: DryShips Inc

Image: DryShips Inc

 Greek owner of drybulk carriers DryShips Inc. has announced that it is re-entering the tanker shipping market as it agreed to purchase an Aframax tanker and a very large crude carrier (VLCC).

 
DryShips has entered into agreements with unaffiliated third parties to acquire:
 
-  One 113,644 DWT Aframax tanker currently under construction in South Korea. The Company expects to take delivery of this vessel sometime in the second quarter of 2017. The vessel is expected to be employed in the spot market.
 
- One 320,105 DWT Very Large Crude Carrier built in 2011. The Company expects to take delivery of this vessel sometime in the second quarter of 2017. The vessel is expected to be employed in the spot market. 
 
The total gross price for the two vessels will be about $102.5 million.
 
George Economou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said: "We are very excited to have re-entered the tanker market by acquiring a modern Aframax tanker of eco-design and one Very Large Crude Carrier at historical low prices. We continue to look at opportunities to diversify and grow our fleet with high quality tonnage and significant operating leverage."
 
The Company owns a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk carriers with a combined deadweight tonnage of approximately 1.0 million tons, 1 Very Large Gas Carrier newbuilding, and 6 offshore supply vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News