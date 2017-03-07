Marine Link
BIMCO, ICS Start E-learning Courses

March 7, 2017

Image: Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers

 The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (the Institute) and BIMCO are pleased to announce the start of a new venture combining BIMCO’s state of the art eLearning courses and the Institute’s global engagement with students.

 
This is a major boost for young people in the industry by giving them greater access to quality education and improved standards in maritime centres across the globe.
 
A test group of Institute students - in mainly developing countries – and covering a wide range of shipping centres across the globe, will be able to use BIMCO’s eLearning courses in preparation for Institute exams.
 
Angus Frew, Secretary General & CEO of BIMCO said: "BIMCO is proud to support the work of the Institute by providing our eLearning expertise to their students. The Institute provides a vital role in helping develop the next generation of shipping professionals and reinforcing professional standards in the world’s leading maritime industry hubs."
 
Julie Lithgow, Director of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers said: "BIMCO’s commitment to supporting education is shown by the quality and pertinence of the courses they offer. Having BIMCO’s eLearning expertise on board is a great way of finding new ways to ensure that any shipping professional in the world can improve their knowledge and gain qualifications, irrespective of location."
 
The first group of students, starting this week, are from Aberdeen, Accra, Cape Town, Durban, Lagos, Limassol, London, Mombasa, Paris, Shanghai, Singapore, Stavanger, Sydney and Vancouver.
 
The plan is to open the opportunity to all the Institute’s students by the autumn of 2017. Other joint training activities are also being considered.
 
