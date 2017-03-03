Marine Link
Friday, March 3, 2017

Breaking Down Barriers to Energy-Efficient Shipping

March 3, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization

Photo: International Maritime Organization

 International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s work to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping has conducted in Mumbai, India with a train-the-trainer course on energy-efficient ship operation.

 
The course (28 February – 3 March) is training maritime educators and officials to pass on expertise on the complex technical and regulatory aspects designed to make shipping greener.
 
Thirty participants from Indian, Bangladeshi, Maldivian and Sri Lankan maritime training institutes, maritime administrations and classification societies are taking part.
 
The training includes group exercises in which the participants develop and deliver presentations on barriers to ship energy efficiency.
 
The event is being run under IMO’s GloMEEP project and hosted by the Directorate General Of Shipping, Indian Register of Shipping and the Indian National Shipowners’ Association. 
 
IMO is represented by Astrid Dispert, Minglee Hoe and a team of consultants.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News