Breaking Down Barriers to Energy-Efficient Shipping

International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s work to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping has conducted in Mumbai, India with a train-the-trainer course on energy-efficient ship operation.

The course (28 February – 3 March) is training maritime educators and officials to pass on expertise on the complex technical and regulatory aspects designed to make shipping greener.

Thirty participants from Indian, Bangladeshi, Maldivian and Sri Lankan maritime training institutes, maritime administrations and classification societies are taking part.

The training includes group exercises in which the participants develop and deliver presentations on barriers to ship energy efficiency.

The event is being run under IMO’s GloMEEP project and hosted by the Directorate General Of Shipping, Indian Register of Shipping and the Indian National Shipowners’ Association.

IMO is represented by Astrid Dispert, Minglee Hoe and a team of consultants.