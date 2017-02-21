Marine Link
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Malaysian Educators on Course for Energy-Efficient Shipping

February 21, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 An  International Maritime Organization (IMO) workshop is training Malaysia’s maritime educators to introduce the topic of energy-efficient ship operation into their teaching curriculums. 

 
The workshop, taking place in Kuala Lumpur (20-21 February), was developed under IMO’s GloMEEP project and supports maritime training institutes to deliver the IMO Model Course 4.05 to seafarers.
 
The course consists of a series of lectures, interactive exercises and videos to enhance the learning experience and ensure crews are adequately trained to contribute to efficient shipping.
 
The workshop supports IMO’s on-going environmental protection goals by spreading industry best practices that can reduce fuel consumption from ships and associated greenhouse gas emissions.
 
Twenty-five participants from various maritime universities, shipping colleges and institutes from across Malaysia are attending the workshop, which is being hosted by the Marine Department Malaysia (MDM) and Maritime Institute of Malaysia (MIMA). IMO is represented by Astrid Dispert and a team of consultants. 
 
