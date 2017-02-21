Malaysian Educators on Course for Energy-Efficient Shipping

An International Maritime Organization (IMO) workshop is training Malaysia’s maritime educators to introduce the topic of energy-efficient ship operation into their teaching curriculums.

The workshop, taking place in Kuala Lumpur (20-21 February), was developed under IMO’s GloMEEP project and supports maritime training institutes to deliver the IMO Model Course 4.05 to seafarers.

The course consists of a series of lectures, interactive exercises and videos to enhance the learning experience and ensure crews are adequately trained to contribute to efficient shipping.

The workshop supports IMO’s on-going environmental protection goals by spreading industry best practices that can reduce fuel consumption from ships and associated greenhouse gas emissions.