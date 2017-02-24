Marine Link
Friday, February 24, 2017

Philippines Putting Energy-Efficient Shipping on the Curriculum

February 24, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 The Philippines is the latest country to receive International Maritime Organization (IMO)  support to promote energy-efficient ship operation. 

 
A workshop taking place in Manila (23-24 February) is equipping 30 maritime educators from across the country with the knowledge to introduce the topic of ship energy-efficiency into their teaching curriculums.
 
The event, run under IMO’s GloMEEP project, is the second of its kind to take place in Asia this week – following a productive event in Malaysia (20-21 February). 
 
The focus is on delivering the IMO Model Course 4.05 to seafarers, which consists of lectures, interactive exercises and videos to enhance the learning experience. 
 
Crews trained in the Philippines will then have the necessary knowledge to contribute to reducing fuel consumption on ships and cutting associated greenhouse gas emissions.
 
The Manila workshop is being hosted by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA). IMO is represented by Astrid Dispert and a team of consultants.
 
