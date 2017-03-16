Marine Link
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Trinidad and Tobago: Focus on Security Drills and Exercises

March 16, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 International Maritime Organization (IMO) is conducting an Advanced Drills and Exercises Workshop for inspectors and officers responsible for port security in Trinidad and Tobago. 

 
The training, underway in Port of Spain (14-17 April), is focusing on the key IMO instrument for enhancing the security of ships and port facilities – the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code. 
 
The Code’s preventive security provisions include the objective of all actors being thoroughly prepared for security incidents and terrorist attacks by regularly conducting regular drills and exercises.
 
The workshop involves theoretical lessons, discussions, group work and hands-on practical experience in planning, conducting and evaluating exercises in compliance with the Code, in order to help build and solidify good practices and procedures amongst various actors present in ports.
 
IMO’s Henrik Madsen and a team of consultants are leading the workshop, which is organized under IMO’s Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme for enhancement of maritime security measures. 
 
The event is being conducted upon request from the Maritime Services Division of the Ministry of Works and Transport of Trinidad and Tobago, with additional experts being contributed by the US Coast Guard.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News