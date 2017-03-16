Trinidad and Tobago: Focus on Security Drills and Exercises

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is conducting an Advanced Drills and Exercises Workshop for inspectors and officers responsible for port security in Trinidad and Tobago.

The training, underway in Port of Spain (14-17 April), is focusing on the key IMO instrument for enhancing the security of ships and port facilities – the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

The Code’s preventive security provisions include the objective of all actors being thoroughly prepared for security incidents and terrorist attacks by regularly conducting regular drills and exercises.

The workshop involves theoretical lessons, discussions, group work and hands-on practical experience in planning, conducting and evaluating exercises in compliance with the Code, in order to help build and solidify good practices and procedures amongst various actors present in ports.

IMO’s Henrik Madsen and a team of consultants are leading the workshop, which is organized under IMO’s Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme for enhancement of maritime security measures.

The event is being conducted upon request from the Maritime Services Division of the Ministry of Works and Transport of Trinidad and Tobago, with additional experts being contributed by the US Coast Guard.