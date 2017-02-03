APL extends West Coast Service

APL today announced that its West Coast Service (WCS) will be serving an additional port in Callao, Peru, expanding the service’s port coverage in South America West Coast.



“The Port of Callao is the chief seaport of Peru, handling a sizeable volume of its ocean-borne cargo. With the WCS service calling Callao, we are excited about offering shippers access to and from this major gateway for imports and exports,” said Efrain Osorio, APL Regional Director of Latin America & the Caribbean.



The first sailing of the enhanced WCS service will commence from Balboa on 5 February 2017, calling the ports of Balboa, Callao, Paita and Guayaquil every week.

