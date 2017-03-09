Port Security and Facilitation Training in Djibouti

International Maritime Organization (IMO) has conducted a national port security and facilitation workshop at the Djibouti Regional Training Centre (DRTC).

The workshop (7-8 March) was highlighting IMO's maritime security and facilitation requirements and showcases the range of IMO and other training courses, guidance and tools available, including new port-focused training packages developed in line with the World Maritime Day theme, "Connecting ships, ports and people".

The aim is to identify Djibouti's national training needs and showcase the potential of the DRTC for delivering national and regional training, including for maritime safety, security, facilitation and protection of the marine environment.

Participants include security personnel from port facilities in Djibouti, officers from the coast guard, navy, border control and customs authorities and maritime authorities of Djibouti.

IMO’s Kiruja Micheni and Chris Trelawny are conducting the course, alongside The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), who gave a presentation on the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen (UNVIM), and senior representatives of the UN Country Team in Djibouti.