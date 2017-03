Recent Vessel Sales: February 2017

Popular News

Legislators Call for US-flag LNG Carriers

New legislation proposed this week would require up to 30 percent of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to travel on U.S.-flagged vessels.

Cosco Closing Down Yards

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co is planning to cut the number of shipyards that are able to manufacture offshore engineering products from five to

ShipConstructor Drives Automatic Welding Robots

The last barrier to robotic shipbuilding has just fallen. What comes next will be truly exciting. It wasn’t too long ago that SSI and Wolf

Top 10 Container Ports by Volume

It comes as no surprise that the world’s top 10 container ports by TEU volume are all located in Asian countries.

Jobs