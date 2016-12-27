Marine Link
Fincantieri the Sole Bidder for STX France

December 27, 2016

Italian shipbuilding and construction group Fincantieri SpA is the only bidder for shipping group STX France, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
 
The sale of STX France, which specialises in building cruise ships in the western France city of Saint-Nazaire and is profitable, forms part of the broader sale of businesses from the collapsed STX shipbuilding group.
 
A spokesman for a Korean court overseeing the process had said earlier on Tuesday that one bid had been received for the STX France business, without giving a name.
 
A spokesman for the Seoul court overseeing STX Offshore's receivership had said in November that four parties had expressed interest in buying one or both of South Korea's STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd and a controlling stake in STX France.
 
A spokesman for state-owned French naval contractor DCNS, which was one of the companies interested in STX France, said the company had held talks with Fincantieri and Dutch firm Damen in the past and would keep holding talks with the buyer.
 
The French state holds a 33 percent minority stake in STX France.
 
The French government said in October it was not planning to take a majority stake in STX France, but would retain its minority blocking stake and added it expected a say in any ownership change.


(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, Joyce Lee and Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Matthias Blamont/Ingrid Melander)
